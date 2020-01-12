Go to Mobile Version

Lotte says Honey Butter Almonds sees high sales among foreigners

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Jan 12, 2020 - 11:48
  • Updated : Jan 12, 2020 - 13:14

Lotte Mart said Sunday it will open two Honey Butter Almonds stores, following the snack’s popularity among foreign customers.

According to the company, Honey Butter Almonds was recorded as the most popular snack product by foreign customers, posting the highest sales in the previous two years, with sales rising by 18.2 percent in 2018 and 7.9 percent in 2019 at Lotte Mart outlets. 

Honey Butter Almonds (Lotte Mart)

To meet the trend, Lotte Mart said it will open two Honey Butter Almonds stores in Seoul Station and Gimpo International Airport.

The Honey Butter Almonds store at Gimpo International Airport will open on Monday, while the one at Seoul Station will open on Friday.

The Honey Butter Almonds brand of Gilim International was first released in 2015 in various flavors, such as wasabi and dried laver.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)


