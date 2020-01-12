[From the Scene] LG’s digital signage displays spruce up Topgolf in US

At the sports entertainment venue, where people play golf, have drinks and food and watch sports games, some 120 55-inch LCD commercial displays made by LG are vertically mounted at the three-floor golf zone of the venue, playing three different video contents on a single screen.
|Golf zone of Topgolf in Las Vegas (LG Electronics)
At Topgolf, a player scores points by hitting the microchipped golf balls at giant dartboard-like targets on an outfield. More points are earned if they get their balls closer to the center and the further the distance is.
At the top of the vertical LG screen, renowned golf tournaments are broadcast. The middle screen shows trajectories of radio-frequency chip-embedded golf balls swung by players and information such as ball speed, hang time and game score. The bottom one displays advertisements.
It is a new tri-pane video solution called SAVI Canvas that has divided a single screen into three to display multiple genres of content on one screen by some software reengineering.
To transition Topgolf venues worldwide from simple TVs to immersive commercial displays, LG Business Solutions USA joined forces with AV control software leader SAVI Controls and Topgolf’s systems integrator Diem Digital.
The SAVI Canvas system combines SAVI software capabilities with LG’s webOS platform to enable Topgolf to control, manage and deliver content to display over a single network cable, according to the companies’ officials.
|Golf zone of Topgolf in Las Vegas (LG Electronics)
Integration of LG’s digital signage displays and the SAVI Canvas system enables the venue operator to manage them remotely, reduce the failure rate of previous displays and decrease the amount of labor time required for support, they said.
Because Topgolf is designed to be a comprehensive cultural venue for sports and entertainment, it was necessary for its operator Topgolf Entertainment Group to adopt up-to-date display and software technologies that would offer customers whole new, immersive experiences, according to the offiials.
On the second floor, LG’s digital signage displays fill one entire wall, broadcasting a number of different channels featuring different sports matches.
For the past two years, LG has supplied some 220 signage displays for Topgolf’s Las Vegas outlet, and over 10,000 displays at 50 locations across the US.
“LG plans to utilize the Topgolf reference in order to further expand into the growing ‘spotainment’ market with high demand for commercial displays,” said an official at LG Electronics USA.
“This is a game changer for the digital experience at Topgolf venues,” said Topgolf Chief Technology Officer Andrew Macaulay. “Our special blend of technology and entertainment connects fans, allowing them to experience the best our technology has to offer.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
Korea Herald correspondent