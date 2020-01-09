KOMSCO holds over 800 IP assets as of 2019

FINANCE

(KOMSCO)

The state-run Korea Minting and Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. added 69 new intellectual property assets in 2019, bringing its total to 830, officials said Thursday.The affiliated technology research institute applied for 77 IP registrations, including 32 patents, 17 design rights, 16 computer programs, and nine trademarks in 2019. Of them, 69 were approved by the Korean Intellectual Property Office.The accumulated IP assets of KOMSCO as of end-December were up 9.1 percent from the previous year.Most of the IP assets involve special substances, special printing technology, papermaking technique, and ID information technology. Lately, KOMSCO has also been focusing on brand protection and distribution tracking methods, taking a step further from the conventional forgery prevention studies.“Our technology and IP assets ultimately seek to create a safe world for the people through advanced security technology,” said Park Jung-bae, chief of the KOMSCO Technology Research Institute.Established in 1951, KOMSCO currently serves as the sole manufacturer of the Korean currency.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)