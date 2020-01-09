Civic groups slam US for Iran tensions, oppose troop deployment to Hormuz

|Civic groups hold an anti-war rally outside the US Embassy in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An association of 65 civic groups -- mostly labor unions, pro-peace and left-wing groups -- called on the government not to be caught up in the US’ “war of aggression.” It described the US’ targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, as a “grave provocative act.”
Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified following Iranian ballistic missile strikes on two Iraqi bases housing American troops on Tuesday. The strikes came in retaliation for the US’ killing of the general.
Meanwhile, US ally Korea has come under growing pressure to send its troops to join a US-led maritime coalition to safeguard international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that serves as a crucial chokepoint for global oil supplies.
“The US’ assassination of the Iranian general posed a grave threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula,” said Park Suk-woon, co-head of the Korea Alliance For Progressive Movement, at a press conference in front of the US Embassy in Seoul on Thursday morning.
“The US is trying to intervene in Korea’s state affairs by forcing us to deploy troops,” he said as participants held up placards saying, “No War with Iran.”
Harry Harris, the US ambassador to South Korea, expressed hope for Seoul to contribute to the maritime force, in an interview on Tuesday.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said no decision has been made yet on whether to send troops to the region.
“There are so many victims of wars in Iran. It is ordinary people who suffer,” Moses, an Iranian refugee living in Korea, told The Korea Herald. “Iranians want peace with people from all over the world.
In the wake of the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced “powerful” sanctions on Iran, instead of using military force, in response to Tehran’s strikes.
The civic groups plan to hold a rally on Jan. 18 in protest against the Trump administration and Korea’s possible deployment of troops to the Strait of Hormuz.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)