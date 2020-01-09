[Monitor] Ups and downs in chaebol leaders’ stock assets

BUSINESS

Incumbent as well as titular leaders of South Korea’s major conglomerates saw changes in their stock assets over the past several years, according to data released by corporate tracker Korea CXO Institute.While the asset value of stocks held by ailing Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee has doubled since 2011, it has reduced by half for Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo.The stock assets were tracked between August 2011 to Jan. 2. The stock assets of late LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo were excluded in the survey. No major change in asset value was seen for stocks held by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.The contrasting changes in the stocks of Samsung and Hyundai leaders are parallel to changes in the valuation of their group’s main players -- Samsung Electronics soared, while Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis dropped.The institute said that while the survey is based on book values, it could play a significant role once the conglomerates’ inheritance process picks up speed, such as in measuring the inheritance tax.