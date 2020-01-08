[Graphic News] S. Korea records lowest-ever December snowfall

NATIONAL

Last month, South Korea saw its lowest monthly snowfall on record for December, amid relatively warm weather, according to the meteorological agency.The amount of snowfall reached 3 millimeters in December 2019, the lowest since weather authorities began to compile December data, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.The previous record-low snowfall was 5 millimeters in December 1998. The data was compiled by measuring the depth of the most accumulated snow over the past 24 hours. (Yonhap)