Iran's retaliation dents Korean financial market

FINANCE

Despite the South Korean government’s efforts to dispel concerns about economic risks stemming from the latest US-Iran conflict, the nation’s benchmark Kospi shed nearly 1 percent, while the won traded sharply down against the US greenback on Wednesday.



Global markets were rattled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US-led forces in Iraq early Wednesday in retaliation for last week’s US drone strike to kill an Iranian commander. This stoked worries of wider war breaking out in the region.



But the markets stabilized in the afternoon after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran does “not seek escalation or war,” slightly cooling off the tensions.





A monitor shows news related to Iran missile strike in the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)