[Exclusive] Samsung vice chairman says memory market is recovering

Kim Ki-nam (Yonhap)

LAS VEGAS -- The memory chip market is starting to show signs of improving, which would leave Samsung Electronics to seriously gauge the timing of kick-starting its second memory chip plant in Pyeongtaek, according to Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman of the tech giant’s semiconductor business on Tuesday.“There are signs that make us believe the market is recovering,” the vice chairman told The Korea Herald in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 which he is attending to meet the company’s customers. “However, it is difficult to predict how much the market would recover or which factors would play a role.”The chipmaker is nearing completion of the second fabrication line for memory chips under construction on a land that is about the size of 400 football stadiums with a plan to start operations this year.According to a report by Hana Institute of Finance, it is forecast that adjustments in memory chip prices would be completed during the first quarter and recovery would start to be seen in the second quarter.The price of the most widely used 8-gigabit DDR4 rose from $2.81 on average in December to $3.12 as of Tuesday. The DRAM price had continued falling from the period between October 2018 and July of last year.Depending on the positive signs in the market, Samsung may soon make a decision on the timing of kick-starting the second memory chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, according to Kim.“We will decide in accordance with changing market conditions and our schedule (for businesses),” he said.Regarding the possibility of the second line churning out cutting-edge NAND flash chips, Kim said, “The decision will also depend on market conditions.”Unlike DRAM, NAND flash chip prices kept rising since May, posting a 2.55 percent on-month increase for 128Gb multilevels cell last month.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)Korea Herald correspondent