[News Brief] Seoul Light draws nearly 1 million people

Nearly 1 million people made their way to “Seoul Light,” a nighttime light show held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza from Dec. 20 to Friday, the city government said Tuesday.



The event, which featured a mix of colorful light projected onto public buildings, as well as cultural events, exhibitions and food trucks, attracted 866,603 people, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Design Foundation.







(Seoul Metropolitan Government)