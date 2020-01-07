[News Brief] Seoul Light draws nearly 1 million people

Nearly 1 million people made their way to “Seoul Light,” a nighttime light show held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza from Dec. 20 to Friday, the city government said Tuesday.
The event, which featured a mix of colorful light projected onto public buildings, as well as cultural events, exhibitions and food trucks, attracted 866,603 people, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Design Foundation.
|(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The estimate, based on surveillance camera footage, was up 59 percent from the 543,513 who visited a year earlier and 118 percent up from 2017.
Some 160,000 people flocked to DDP from Dec. 24-25, and some 86,000 people turned out on New Year’s Eve.
The municipality said it plans to promote “Seoul Light” as one of the capital’s representative nighttime tourist attractions in the years to come.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)