[CES 2020] SK hynix boasts advanced memory solutions

|A view of SK hynix booth at CES 2020. (SK hynix)
The memory product lineup of SK hynix at the Consumer Electronics Show this year includes its next-generation DRAM products, as well as other memory solutions related to future businesses that utilize artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, automotive, internet of things, big data and 5G.
The company, whose business profile heavily relies on DRAM products, has been ramping up its efforts to roll out diverse memory chip solutions to secure future competitiveness.
At CES this year, SK hynix stressed its memory chip solutions related to 5G smartphones and smart mobility.
The South Korean chipmaker is also displaying its Low Power DDR5 and Universal Flash Storage that could enhance the performance of 5G smartphones, in addition to LPDDR4X and embedded Multi-Media Card 5.1, which are optimized for smart mobility systems.
The company will also showcase CMOS Image Sensor, known as CIS, a key technology in both smartphone cameras, as well as those attached to self-driving cars.
SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee has previously mentioned that the company will beef up its investments in CIS in the future.
It is also unveiling its NAND-based memory solutions, including PCIe NVMe SSD.
This SSD product is based on the 128-layer NAND which was first mass-produced by SK hynix in June 2019.It allows six times faster reading and writing speed, compared to the company’s SATA SSD that came out in August 2019.
“SK hynix will begin mass production of its terabyte-level high-performance NAND solution based on the 128-layer 4D NAND and 1Znm DRAM in 2020,” said an official.
The company’s new DRAM products at CES 2020 also include its High Bandwidth Memory Extension product called HBM2E, which comes with enhanced data process capacity.
Meanwhile, CEO Lee and other executives plan to meet with officials from global chip manufacturers, data center providers and device makers to seek new business opportunities, the company said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)