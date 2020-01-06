[CES 2020] Samsung to produce microLEDs for homes

A full lineup of Samsung’s highest-end self-emissive microLED display brand The Wall, including 75, 88, 93, 110 and 150 inches, will be mass-produced starting from the second half of the year, according to Samsung Visual Display President Han Jong-hee at a press conference held on the day before the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas.
|Han Jong-hee, president of visual displays at Samsung Electronics, shares the company’s vision of “Screen is Everywhere” in Las Vegas on Sunday. (Samsung Electronics)
MicroLED displays offer picture quality of 8K resolution, with greater depth and peak brightness of 5,000 nits, according to the firm. Samsung had initially named its microLED screens “The Wall,” accentuating the immersive, giant-size display able to cover a good portion of a wall for commercial settings.
Bringing down the size of microLEDs to fit the home is “an engineering feat,” the company said, as the display must retain the number of pixels while packing them into a smaller frame.
“We are ready in terms of production yields that are very close to mass production,” Han said. “Samsung is also preparing for smaller sizes of microLED screens (smaller than 75 inches) with an aim to push hard in the new home entertainment market, even including small ones for monitors. There is no limit in size for microLEDs.”
|From The Wall to home entertainment -- Samsung Electronics introduces home-ready 88- and 150-inch microLED TVs ahead of CES 2020 on Sunday. (Samsung Electronics)
The Samsung microLED models are modular. They have no bezel -- the usual black frame around a display -- on any of the four sides. This allows home entertainment enthusiasts to assemble their own combination of screens for specific spaces.
“Consumers use screens every day to work from home, exercise from home and even shop from home,” said Han. “As part of our vision of ‘Screens Everywhere,’ we’re thrilled to deliver a more vivid and connected at-home viewing experience by incorporating AI-enabled features and 8K technology into our displays.”
Alongside the home-ready microLED, Samsung will roll out the 2020 lineup of its quantum-dot light-emitting diode TVs, enhanced with deep-learning artificial intelligence for 8K resolution upscaling and equipped with AI-enabled sound systems Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound Plus and Active Voice Amplifier.
Samsung’s vertical-horizontal shifting TV, The Sero, also put on display at CES 2020, will expand from Korea to the much larger North America and Europe markets this year, the company said.
By Lim Jeong-yeo and Song Su-hyun (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)