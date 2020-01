New conservative party gears up for elections

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A new conservative party led by eight lawmakers who left the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held their first supreme council meeting on Monday.Reps. Yoo Seong-min, Ha Tae-keung, Oh Shin-hwan and five others announced the launch of the party, tentatively named the New Conservative Party, on Sunday, vowing to represent younger, reform-minded conservatives.“The New Conservative Party has set sail for the rebuilding and revival of conservatives, not a division or failure of conservatives,” Ha, one of the party’s eight co-chairpersons who is the primary chair this month, said in a meeting.Established less than four months ahead of the April 15 parliamentary elections, the new party is the fourth-largest party in the 295-member National Assembly after the ruling Democratic Party (129 seats), Liberty Korea Party (108 seats) and the Bareunmirae Party (20 seats).The launch of the new party comes as Ahn Cheol-soo, co-founder of the Bareunmirae Party, announced last week his plan to return to politics after a yearlong hiatus.The Bareunmirae Party was formed in February 2018 through a merger of the minor central-left People’s Party, co-founded by Ahn, and the center-right Bareunmirae Party which was headed by Yoo.Yoo defected from the predecessor of the Liberty Korea Party following the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.By Kim So-hyun ( sophie@heraldcorp.com