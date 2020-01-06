Korean executives continue to deliver keynotes at CES

|Park Il-pyung, chief technology officer of LG Electronics, delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2019. (Yonhap)
This year, Samsung’s Consumer Electronics division CEO Kim Hyun-suk will deliver his keynote address on enhanced applications of artificial intelligence-powered customer electronics on Tuesday.
In 2019, LG’s chief technology officer opened CES 2019 with a speech also centered on consumer AI -- joined by the company’s AI robot named CLOi.
From 2010-19, there were five keynote speeches delivered by executives from Korean firms, and four of those came by a figure from Samsung. The topics of speeches have changed along the way as the industries began delving into newly developed technologies.
Samsung Electronics co-Vice Chairman and CEO Yoon Boo-Keun delivered keynote speeches in both 2011 and 2015. The 2011 address was delivered under the title of “Human Digitalism,” while the 2015 speech was on the internet of things.
Woo Nam-sung, president of Samsung System LSI Business, and Hong Won-pyo, Samsung SDS CEO, delivered keynote addresses in 2013 and 2016 on device and IoT solutions, respectively.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)