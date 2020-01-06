Hyundai Motor rolls out upgraded Kona Electric 2020

BUSINESS

Kona Electric 2020 (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor said Monday it has launched Kona Electric 2020, an upgraded version of the country’s most-sold electric vehicle last year.A total of 13,587 units of Kona Electric were sold in the domestic market last year, maintaining its top position in the EV market for two years in a row.The automaker said all trims of Kona Electric 2020 have adopted 10.25-inch navigation, offering drivers with wider, clearer screen as well as various multimedia contents. The navigation program is updated over-the-air (OTA), it added.The latest Kona Electric also contains a micro air filter, that eliminates micro fine dust to enhance the vehicle’s indoor air quality.For the convenience of passengers in the back seat, the automaker said it has installed a heating function.On a single charge, Kona Electric 2020 can travel up to 406 kilometers -- the longest possible range compared to other EVs in the same segment.The price begins from 46.9 million won ($40,103) for the lowest trim and goes up to 48.9 million won, when all tax benefits are calculated.Last year, Kona Electric won the title of 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, cementing its top EV position in the global market.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)