Law enforcement adopts measures to protect children of prisoners

Law enforcement authorities are introducing measures to better protect the rights of children of incarcerated people.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Sunday the Supreme Court, the National Police Agency and the Ministry of Justice have decided to implement the commission’s instructions for protecting children of prisoners.
Last May, the state human rights commission issued a set of recommendations advising the highest court to take into account defendants’ children in their sentencing; police to devise regulations to protect children of suspects as well as those at the scene of arrest; and the Justice Ministry to install child-friendly rooms for conjugal visits at correctional facilities.
|National Human Rights Commission of Korea
The top court in response said it would station officers in charge of inspecting whether children of defendants sentenced to prison would be taken care of.
In November, the central police agency outlined a new rule mandating adoption of “appropriate steps” to minimize the psychological shock of children when arresting or detaining their parents.
Guidelines for child protection at the time of and after arrest have been distributed to district police agencies and police training institutes.
The Justice Ministry said it would set up separate visiting rooms for children of inmates at prisons nationwide.
According to the commission’s most recent survey, there were about 54,000 minors with imprisoned parents in 2017, 11.7 percent of whom were on government aid for low-income households. In addition, 6.3 percent suffered psychological damage after witnessing the arrest of their parents.
The commission said the recommendations were based on the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child’s discussions on promoting and protecting the rights of children of incarcerated parents.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)