Law enforcement adopts measures to protect children of prisoners

NATIONAL

Law enforcement authorities are introducing measures to better protect the rights of children of incarcerated people.



The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Sunday the Supreme Court, the National Police Agency and the Ministry of Justice have decided to implement the commission’s instructions for protecting children of prisoners.



Last May, the state human rights commission issued a set of recommendations advising the highest court to take into account defendants’ children in their sentencing; police to devise regulations to protect children of suspects as well as those at the scene of arrest; and the Justice Ministry to install child-friendly rooms for conjugal visits at correctional facilities.







National Human Rights Commission of Korea