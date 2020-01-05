Smartphones beat personal computers in stock trading for 1st time

FINANCE

Smartphones overtook personal computers as the top stock-trading platform in South Korea last year, data showed Sunday.



Stock trading via smartphones accounted for an average 40.66 percent of daily trading on the main KOSPI market last year, according to the data by the nation's bourse operator.



In comparison, stock trading via personal computers accounted for 38.89 percent of daily trading on the KOSPI market last year.







It was the first time that more stock trading took place on smartphones than on personal computers, according to the Korea Exchange.Mobile stock trading in South Korea has jumped, mainly due to brokerages' stepped-up marketing efforts for smartphone users.Local brokerage houses have been waiving fees for mobile device users to attract more clients.Market watchers also attributed the jump in mobile trade to brokerages' increased incentives for "thumb-using" traders and the upgraded mobile trading system, which gives investors easier access. (Yonhap)