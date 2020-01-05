LG announces cooperation with Canada’s Element AI

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony held in Las Vegas, US, which was attended by LG’s Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung and Element AI CEO Jean-Francois Gagne.
Element AI was co-founded by CEO Gagne and professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal in 2016.
Bengio is a computer scientist who specializes in artificial neural networks and deep learning. He is also working on some AI projects with Samsung Electronics.
“The two companies will work together for the development of AI technologies that put priority on user experience,” said Gagne.
“LG is in need of a clear direction for creating higher values for customers’ lives,” said LG CTO Park. “With Element AI, we will lead the development of AI in a systematic manner.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)