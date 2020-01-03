Samyang Group chairman vows bold investments, M&As in 2020

During a New Year’s meeting on Thursday, he also vowed to make bold overseas investments, acknowledging that the group’s assets and business activities are overly focused on the Korean market.
|Samyang Group Chairman Kim Yoon delivers his New Year’s speech at the Samyang Discovery Center in Pangyo, Seongnam, on Thursday. (Samyang)
“Both markets at home and abroad will be much more difficult this year,” Kim said, suggesting four strategies for the group’s management to overcome any crisis -- revenue-centered management, digital innovation, building global infrastructure, and preparations for the future.
“I will also actively promote open innovation and merger and acquisitions in different sectors, including health and wellness, digital and the environment, for new growth engines,” Kim added.
The chairman asked employees to gear up for the company’s “Vision 2025,” and for 2024, the centenary of the group’s founding.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)