Samsung to introduce fresh concepts of home electronics at CES 2020

Samsung Electronics said Friday it will introduce new concepts of home electronics at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, ranging from a beer fridge to a footwear management system.The South Korean tech giant will unveil three cube-type refrigerators -- Wine Cube, Beer Cube and Beauty Cube, whose names indicate their purpose.It will also introduce a footwear management system featuring the technology of the company’s clothes care system, Air Dresser.Under the company’s ProjectPRISM strategy, which aims to provide home appliances tailored to customers’ personalities and lifestyles, Samsung said it plans to offer products that did not exist before and bring new value.By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com