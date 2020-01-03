Samsung to introduce fresh concepts of home electronics at CES 2020

The South Korean tech giant will unveil three cube-type refrigerators -- Wine Cube, Beer Cube and Beauty Cube, whose names indicate their purpose.
|(Samsung Electronics)
It will also introduce a footwear management system featuring the technology of the company’s clothes care system, Air Dresser.
|Cube-type fridges (Samsung Electronics)
Under the company’s ProjectPRISM strategy, which aims to provide home appliances tailored to customers’ personalities and lifestyles, Samsung said it plans to offer products that did not exist before and bring new value.
