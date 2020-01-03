LG Electronics reinforces lineup of 8K TVs for CES

BUSINESS

Employees showcase a new OLED 8K model. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Friday it will bring two more 8K TV models to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week.The 2020 lineup of LG’s 8K TVs will include a 77-inch organic light-emitting diode TV model, in addition to the current 88-inch OLED model, and a 65-inch NanoCell model, along with the current 75-inch model.LG’s 8K TV models have around 90 percent contrast modulation levels, certified by the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of CES.All four models will be granted the CTA’s 8K UHD logos in recognition of 8K picture quality, the company said.The 8K TVs will also feature the third generation of LG’s artificial intelligence processor Alpha 9, designed to recognize human faces and text in images onscreen and to automatically upscale the quality of images to 8K.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)