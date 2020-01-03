LG Uplus to create home internet subsidiary in March, offer workers permanent positions

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

LG Uplus said Friday it plans to establish a home internet service unit, with the aim of launching it on March 1.The subsidiary’s business will encompass home internet services and pay TV products. Its share structure has not been decided yet, said LG Uplus.According to the company, the subsidiary will hire temporary workers from the company’s external partners as permanent employees.LG Uplus aims to offer full-time positions to some 800 temporary workers this year and 500 additional positions the following year, accounting for 50 percent of its total contract workforce.The company added that it will continue talks with its labor union to decide on the status of the remaining 50 percent of temporary workers.The establishment of the subsidiary is based on an agreement made between LG Uplus and a local labor union in December 2018, according to the company.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)