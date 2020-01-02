Go to Mobile Version

GS’ new chairman stresses corporate agility in 2020

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Jan 2, 2020 - 17:14
  • Updated : Jan 2, 2020 - 17:14

An agile corporate culture and digital capability are key to overcoming economic uncertainties and adapting to new challenges, said Huh Tae-soo, the new chairman of GS Group, in his New Year’s address in Seoul on Thursday.

Huh, who replaced his older brother Huh Chang-soo last month, was addressing 150 employees who gathered at his first face-to-face meeting. 


GS Group Chairman Heo Tae-soo (GS Group)


In an ever-changing era of trade tensions and digitalization, Heo said that GS Group will focus on consumer needs, foster an agile corporate culture and strengthen its digital capabilities.

“In the mid- and long-term, we will enhance our core abilities with digital technologies and expand to new, relevant businesses. We will expand in the global markets beyond South Korea,” he said.

In order for the group to grow, he emphasized frank opinions from employees on the front line, in contrast from traditional, waterfall-style management.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


