[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The sixth Little Prince Starlight Festival of Petite France will be held at the Petite France Park in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, until Feb. 29.The annual festival is inspired by the southern French town of Montpellier. In addition to beautiful lighting at night, another highlight is the 30-meter light tunnel installed next to a round structure modeled after asteroid B 612, home of the Little Prince from Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s book.There will also be other events, such as marionette performances.Tickets cost 10,000 won for adults, 8,000 won for teenagers and 6,000 won for children.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.pfcamp.com.Jaraseom Singsing Winter Festival takes place along the Gapyeong Stream in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do until Feb. 9. The winter festival offers hands-on programs to tourists and residents of Gapyeong-eup. Events will be available during the festival, such as trout ice fishing and barehanded fishing.Tickets cost 12,000 won for adults, 10,000 won for childern.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at (02) 1330.The 2020 Anseong Ice Fishing Festival is held at Gwanghyewon Reservoir in Dugyo-ri until Feb.9Visitors are welcome to participate in various winter activities such as ice fishing, sledding, traditional winter games, barehanded fishing and more.The festival first began in 2012, taking advantage of the smelts that live in the reservoir. Additional events are ice fishing, water fishing, snow flower photo zone, net fishing, snow sledding, ice top spinning and kite flying.Tickets cost 6,000 won per person and infants are free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (dmfestival.co.kr) is in Korean.The E-World Starlight Festival in Daegu features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot air balloons, illuminated roses and mask light decorations are all part of this carnival-like festival.Large trees are decorated along the 200-meter Light Road, as well as the Umbrella Road, Carnival Road and a photo zone with 1,000 lights. Some 10,000 light-emitting diode roses cover the “proposal stairs.”The festival runs until March 1.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.eworld.kr) is only in Korean.The Herb Island Lighting Festival creates a romantic ambiance with beautiful lighting displays. Visitors can enjoy the pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, Santa Village, photo zone and other twinkling places.It is open to visitors of all ages, and tickets cost 9,000 won. It is held until April 30. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities and groups of 20 or more get in for 7,000 won per person.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.