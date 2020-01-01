Samsung, LG to unveil upgraded AI-equipped fridges at CES 2020

BUSINESS

LG InstaView ThinQ (LG Electronics)

Samsung Family Hub (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics said Wednesday they will showcase their new editions of refrigerators equipped with enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show, slated to kick off next Tuesday in Las Vegas, US.It is not the first time that they are displaying their smart fridges at the show. But this year, backed by improvements in AI technologies, some upgrades and more convenient features will be highlighted.The most notable change that they have brought into their fridges is the food inventory management software, dubbed as “food AI,” enabled by built-in cameras that are capable of image recognition.Both for the fifth edition of Samsung Family Hub and second edition of LG InstaView ThinQ, the cameras in the fridges will automatically verify items that are added, through which the software can suggest customized recipes, according to the companies.Previously, users had to make updates on the inventories on their own if they wanted to get recipe recommendations.The built-in cameras also allow users to manage the groceries more easily, the firms said.Samsung and LG will partner with online shopping platforms so that users can order groceries that they are running out of.Samsung, for instance, has partnered with E-mart for local services before.The smart options and user experience that the two firms offer, however, could be slightly different as they have adopted different AI platforms and third-party applications.Samsung’s smart fridge will maintain its own voice assistant AI platform Bixby, while making the software compatible with various third-party apps from a compatible Galaxy smartphone. It also features a voice recognition system that will enable personalized services, including dietary options.Family Hub -- the very first internet of things-based fridge model -- is a five-time CES Innovation Award honoree since it was introduced in 2016.Meanwhile, LG’s second version of InstaView fridge will continue to use in-built Alexa voice assistant, enabling many smart features through voice control.LG said the InstaView Smart ThinQ is different from its competitor Samsung’s Family Hub with its transparent LCD monitor attached to the right-side door. Upon knocking the touchscreen twice, it turns transparent, allowing one to get a quick view of items inside the fridge.LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerators with Craft Ice is another proprietary technology that the company will showcase at the electronics show. The fridge is designed to make different types of ice cubes suitable for various beverages. It won the CES 2020 Innovation Award.