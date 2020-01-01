Go to Mobile Version

Korea’s largest messaging app runs into server failure on New Year’s Day

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Jan 1, 2020 - 16:56
  • Updated : Jan 1, 2020 - 17:03

KakaoTalk, Korea’s most widely used messaging app, had a server slowdown around midnight on New Year’s Eve, with some of its users unable to send out New Year’s greetings, according to the app’s operator on Wednesday. 

(Yonhap)

The system error in the KakaoTalk server lasted for some two hours from around midnight. Upon identifying the problem, the company immediately took recovery action, it said.

The server was fully restored at 2:15 a.m.

During the year-end period, the messaging app operator usually make changes to its system to handle the incoming flood of texting data. System errors, however, occurred during those changes, according to the company.

The company has publicly apologized for the inconvenience.

KakaoTalk is used by around 35 million people in Korea, accounting for about 94 percent of the messaging app market here.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)


