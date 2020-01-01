[Monitor] Housing prices show steepest rise in Dec.

BUSINESS

Apartment prices in Seoul showed the steepest rise in December since the government’s real estate policy announced on Sep.13, 2018, which led to rising prices in other cities nationwide.According to data by Korea Appraisal Board, apartment prices in Seoul soared 1.24 percent in December compared to the previous month. It marked the biggest on-month growth in 15 months since September 2018.Across the country, apartment prices rose 0.51 percent, showing the highest growth in four years.