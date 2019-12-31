Probable top-down nomination of new IBK CEO triggers backlash

On Tuesday, Reps. Chae Yi-bai of the Bareunmirae Party and Chu Hye-seon of the Justice Party held a press conference at the National Assembly along with members of the Korean Financial Industry Union, opposing the nomination of Yoon Jong-won, former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, as IBK chief.
|Lawmakers and members of the Korean Financial Industry Union hold a press conference at the National Assembly, in protest of the upcoming IBK CEO nomination. (Yonhap)
Yoon’s imminent nomination has been the subject of rumors for a while. IBK unionists have been questioning the candidate’s banking expertise and leadership.
Cheong Wa Dae appears to have narrowed down its pool of CEO candidates to two officials -- Yoon and another former presidential secretary, Ban Jang-sik -- according to the KFIU’s statement. Other potential candidates considered for the job were senior former officials with the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The presidential office’s preference for former finance officials has led to a chronic dispute on financial bureaucracy, often referred to as the “Mofia,” a term that combines “Ministry of Finance” and “Mafia.”
The chief of the state-run lender is to be appointed by the president, based on recommendations from the Financial Services Commission chairman. The given post currently remains empty, as former CEO Kim Do-jin ended his three-year term Friday.
“We need a leader with profound understanding and clear vision for the banking business. While continuing our protests, we will also consider staging a walkout if Cheong Wa Dae names the bank’s chief from among these (disputed) candidates,” the union said in its statement.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)