[What the 2020s will hold for Korea] Generation Z comes to the fore

A new decade has dawned. Unprecedented challenges await Korea from an aging and shrinking population to accelerated warming of the peninsula.

The Korea Herald has prepared a four-part series looking into some of the changes and challenges facing the nation in the 2020s. -- Ed.



Come 2020 and those born in 2001 -- the first year of the third millennium -- will be children no more. They are the first batch of post-millennium babies to reach adulthood, the kids of the smartphone era.



As with the generations that came before, speculation abounds as to what kind of changes this generation of young people will bring to society.



“Kids born post-millennium are definitely different from the ’90s-born millennials,” said Shin Hae-young, a Korean language teacher of nine years at a private high school in Nowon, a northwestern district in Seoul.







(123rf)