[Newsmaker] Cold snap grips Korea

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Dec 31, 2019 - 13:58
  • Updated : Dec 31, 2019 - 13:59

The season’s strongest cold wave hit South Korea on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, with temperatures in many parts of the country dropping below minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave alerts or advisories were issued for most parts of the country as of 7 a.m., except for the resort island of Jeju. Temperatures dipped to the season’s record lows, reaching minus 11.7 C in Seoul and minus 9.8 C in Incheon as of 8:30 a.m., according to the nation’s weather agency.


In the mountainous regions of Gangwon Province, temperatures fell to minus 19.8 C on Seoraksan, minus 13.7 C in Daegwallyeong, minus 11.7 C in Cheorwon and minus 8.9 C in Chuncheon, as of 6 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On Seoraksan, the temperature plummeted to minus 32 C.

A cold front from the northwest caused the cold spell on the Korean Peninsula, with the country forecast to be under its influence until Wednesday morning.

The weather agency forecast daily lows would reach minus 6 C in Seoul, minus 5 C in Daegu, minus 3 C in Ulsan and minus 4 C in Gwangju on Wednesday.

