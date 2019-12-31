Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk indicted for family-related charges

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cho Kuk, former justice minister and senior presidential secretary, was indicted Tuesday on a number of charges in relation to a scandal involving his family, including bribery.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted the former minister on 12 charges, including obstruction of business and forging fake documents, without detention.The indictment follows a monthslong probe over alleged academic fraud and financial irregularities involving Cho's wife and children.Prosecutors claimed that the 6 million-won ($5,183) scholarship Cho's daughter received in medical school was considered a form of bribery.They also claimed Cho and his wife breached ethics law that binds public servants by falsely reporting their assets and used inappropriate means to help their children enter prestigious schools.The former justice minister stepped down from the ministerial post in mid-October amid a widening probe into alleged academic fraud and financial irregularities involving his family. (Yonhap)