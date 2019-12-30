Korea to issue cold wave advisory

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's state weather agency on Monday said it will issue a cold wave advisory as the mercury is expected to drop sharply.The warning, to be issued at 10:00 p.m. Monday, with the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasting the temperature to drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius early Tuesday from the day before.It added that with many parts of the country to be affected by strong winds, the wind chill factor will cause people to feel the freezing temperatures more acutely.Areas affected by the cold spell will be Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi region, parts of Gangwon Province as well as both North and South Chungcheong Provinces.The weather service then said the cold front from the northwest of the Korean Peninsula that is causing the freezing temperatures, will gradually be lifted starting on Wednesday afternoon. (Yonhap)