Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest

The National Assembly passed a controversial bill to set up a separate unit to probe corruption by high-ranking public officials Monday, despite protests from lawmakers of the main opposition party.A parliamentary vote came about eight months after the ruling party-led bloc placed related prosecution reform bills on a legislative fast track in late April, along with an electoral reform bill.The establishment of the proposed corruption probe unit is aimed at overhauling the prosecution, one of the key election pledges by President Moon Jae-in.Amid protests by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), the bill was passed by a 159 to 14 vote, with three abstentions.For the passage, at least 148 lawmakers of the 295-member assembly must approve the bill.The conservative LKP has vehemently opposed the measure, claiming that the president could control the judiciary and prosecution sectors with his right to appoint the head of the agency.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced the motion during a previous extra session on Friday, but the LKP blocked it with a filibuster. Under parliamentary rules, the party could not use such obstructive tactics with the same bill on Monday when a new extra session began.Under the bill, the proposed unit will be empowered to investigate corruption committed by ranking public officials, including the president, lawmakers, top court justices and prosecutors. Among them, the agency can directly indict police, prosecutors and judges.A seven-member committee to recommend the chief of the unit will be formed and the president will select one of two candidates who receive support from six panel members. A parliamentary confirmation hearing is needed for appointment.The bill also obliges the prosecution to report to the proposed probe unit all of its information on suspected crimes by high-ranking officials under its investigation, in what critics have called a "poisonous" clause.With the passage of the bill, the envisioned unit is expected to set sail in July next year.Separately, Rep. Kwon Eun-hee of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party proposed a measure over an independent probe unit, seeking to garner votes from lawmakers opposing the contentious bill.Under Kwon's proposal, the envisioned agency will only have investigative power while state prosecutors will have indictment authority, a move that enables the prosecution to keep the probe unit in check.If the prosecution decides not to file charges, a panel consisting of ordinary citizens can review and decide whether to indict, a tool designed to monitor the prosecution's indictment authority.The ruling Democratic Party and its smaller rivals deliberated on a set of probe unit bills on a fast track, including Kwon's proposal, in recent weeks. But her idea was dropped in a single final bill reached by them. (Yonhap)