BUSINESS

The annual number of passengers using ferries between South Korea‘s western port of Incheon and 10 Chinese cities has surpassed 1million this year for the first time in eight years, port authorities here said.According to the Incheon Port Authority, the figure was provisionally tallied at 1,003,030 from Jan. 1-Dec. 19.It’s the first time the annual figure crossed the 1 million threshold since 2011, when it recorded 1,043,230, the agency said. (Yonhap)