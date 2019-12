Ministry gives conditional approval to SK Broadband, Tbroad merger

BUSINESS

Hong Jin-bae, director general of the Ministry of Science and ICT’s Office of Network Policy Telecommunication Policy Bureau, speaks during a briefing on the SK Broadband-Tbroad merger in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The ICT Ministry on Monday approved the merger between SK Telecom’s SK Broadband and Tbroad, the second-largest cable operator in South Korea.If SK Telecom receives approval from the Korea Communications Commission next month, SK Telecom will hold a 74.37 percent stake in the new company formed from its subsidiary and Tbroad of Taekwang Group.The ministry said it has approved the merger, as well as Taekwang Group’s acquisition of a 16.79 percent stake in the new company, based on the same principles it followed when approving the acquisition by LG Uplus of a majority stake in CJ Hello.The ministry, however, set certain conditions to ensure fair competition in the market and to prevent SKT, the largest mobile carrier here, from over-advertising its bundle products to subscribers coming from Tbroad.If the merger goes through, the total number of subscribers is expected to reach some 7.84 million, making SK Telecom the third-biggest player in the pay TV market here.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com