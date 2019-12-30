Go to Mobile Version

Coupang to construct its largest fulfillment center in Daegu

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Dec 30, 2019 - 17:13
  • Updated : Dec 30, 2019 - 18:20

Coupang said Monday it would build a high-tech mega fulfillment center in the Daegu National Industrial Complex, in Daegu.

Holding the groundbreaking ceremony, the e-commerce platform said it will invest 320 billion won ($276 million) to build a mega-sized fulfillment center covering 330,000 square meters, that is equivalent to about 45 soccer fields. The construction is expected to be completed in 2021. 

Coupang holds groundbreaking ceremony for a high-tech mega fulfillment center in Daegu National Industrial Complex in Daegu on Monday. (Coupang)

According to Coupang, the fulfillment center will serve as the key hub in the company’s plans to establish nationwide logistics system for Rocket Delivery.

Coupang said the center would also tap into AI-powered logistics and delivery system that enhances work efficiency and reduces workload, by helping workers manage items conveniently, optimize delivery routes and use eco-friendly logistics equipment.

By creating the new center, the company expects to present 2,500 new jobs in the city and also business opportunities to more than 2,000 small companies in the region.

“Coupang will continue with such investment and work toward adding new jobs and helping regional economies,” Kim Bom-suk, Coupang’s CEO said.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin and Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of Liberty Korea Party representing Dalseong County attended the ceremony on Monday.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)


