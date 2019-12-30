ULikeKorea taps global horse health care market

Coinciding with the portfolio expansion, uLikeKorea said it has established the Livecare Denmark office in Copenhagen.
|uLikeKorea introduces the world’s first patch-type health monitoring device for horses (uLikeKorea)
“The patch-type device for horses, developed for the first time in the world, predicts diseases and monitors activity levels,” said uLikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin.
“It is an innovative technology that can check the condition of horses in real-time and will be exported to Japan soon.”
The company also plans to introduce the device in Europe in the second half of 2020.
ULikeKorea’s first livestock care program, called LiveCare, was a capsule containing health monitoring device that wedges inside the stomach of cows and sends real-time feedback of the animal’s body temperature and health condition.
Through three additional years of research and development, the company was able to produce a health monitoring system for sheep and calves, and most recently, this patch type device for horses.
The company is currently working with global information technology company SoftBank to jointly develop a product aimed for the Australian market. ULikeKorea is the only startup from Korea to be selected by Microsoft as a disruptor company in the field of agritech.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)