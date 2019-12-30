ULikeKorea taps global horse health care market

BUSINESS

Livestock health care company uLikeKorea on Monday announced a new patch type diagnosis device for horses, signaling its intent to make inroads into the global horse health care market worth $300 billion with 60 million horses.Coinciding with the portfolio expansion, uLikeKorea said it has established the Livecare Denmark office in Copenhagen.“The patch-type device for horses, developed for the first time in the world, predicts diseases and monitors activity levels,” said uLikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin.“It is an innovative technology that can check the condition of horses in real-time and will be exported to Japan soon.”The company also plans to introduce the device in Europe in the second half of 2020.ULikeKorea’s first livestock care program, called LiveCare, was a capsule containing health monitoring device that wedges inside the stomach of cows and sends real-time feedback of the animal’s body temperature and health condition.Through three additional years of research and development, the company was able to produce a health monitoring system for sheep and calves, and most recently, this patch type device for horses.The company is currently working with global information technology company SoftBank to jointly develop a product aimed for the Australian market. ULikeKorea is the only startup from Korea to be selected by Microsoft as a disruptor company in the field of agritech.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)