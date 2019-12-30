Woori Financial chief recommended for 2nd term

FINANCE

Woori Financial Group Chairman and Woori Bank CEO Sohn Tae-Seung (Woori Financial Group)

Woori Financial Group Chairman and Woori Bank CEO Sohn Tae-seung is likely to pursue a second term as head of the financial holdings company.On Monday, a group of outside directors responsible for selecting leadership candidates recommended Sohn as the sole candidate for the group’s next chairman position, citing stability of its operations as a holdings company.If the recommendation is approved at the shareholders meeting in March 2020, Sohn will serve another three years as the group’s chairman. Sohn was appointed to lead the group in November 2018.The committee’s decision comes amid reports of the financial authorities’ plans to reprimand Sohn and KEB Hana Bank CEO Ji Sung-kyoo for the commercial lenders’ misselling of derivatives-linked funds and securities. The Financial Supervisory Service is set to finalize its decision in mid-January, according to reports.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)