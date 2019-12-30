[Best Brand] Powerful X wins marketing award for contributions in sports industry

BUSINESS

(PowerfulX)

Sports beauty company Powerful X has been recognized for its contributions to the development of the sports industry, winning this year’s Sports Marketing Award given by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as well as the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee.The health care cosmetics company, known for its pain relief cream, won at the fifth annual Sports Marketing Award ceremony for athletes, organizations and companies that contributes to development in the sports industry by the organization committee, consisting of industry experts, selects the winner.With its leading recovery cream products and its experience-oriented marketing strategy, Poweful X has made a name as a company that has instilled a new wave in the sports cream market in South Korea.Its recovery creams, for before and after exercises to relieve joint muscle fatigue, are widely advertised as “Park Chan-ho cream,” after the first Korean pitcher in Major League Baseball history.As the Park Chan-ho cream gained popularity, the company opened stores at highway service stations and lowered entry barriers for franchisers by providing the products without charging a membership fee.Since its establishment in 2014, PowerfulX has continuously supported various sports, including golf, baseball and badminton.In 2019, Powerful X hosted “Powerful X PBA Super Match,” a billiards contest at Lotte World Mall in Seoul to encourage the sports.The company has also been supporting the Seoul SK Knights, a professional basketball club in the Korean Basketball League.The company said that in the new year, which it defined as a year of new leaps and growth, it will continue to contribute to the rise of the local sports industry as well as regional development through various social responsibility projects with an aim to advance into the global market.