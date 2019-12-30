Go to Mobile Version

‘Little giant’ Park Na-rae grabs grand prize

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 30, 2019 - 16:04
  • Updated : Dec 30, 2019 - 16:04

Comedian Park Na-rae wrapped up 2019 in triumph, winning the grand prize at the MBC Entertainment Awards.

Park, 34, appreciated for her achievements on TV shows “I Live Alone,” and “Where Is My Home,” was awarded the top prize at a ceremony at the broadcasting station’s headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, Sunday. 

Comedian Park Na-rae poses for photos before the MBC Entertainment Awards ceremony in Sangam-dong, Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

“I honestly did not think that I deserved the prize, but as a human, I really wanted to receive it,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I am 148 centimeters tall. Only onstage can I see the tops of other people’s heads. I never thought I was on top, or that I was above others. I was happy to look up at others.

“I am not a good-natured person. But as comedian Park Na-rae, I influence many others with laughter,” Park said. “Though the human Park Na-rae may not be a good person, I will try hard to make others laugh as comedian Park Na-rae.”

Park was a strong contender for the prize last year, but instead it went to comedian Lee Young-ja. Lee, who was also a nominee this year, congratulated Park onstage.

For the past few years, Park has enjoyed a heyday. Having made her debut in 2006 as a comedian, she is one of the best-known entertainers across the nation, starring in multiple TV shows on different channels.

In recent months, the comedian has been working on stand-up comedy shows. She made her stand-up comedy debut on the Netflix original “Glamour Warning,” released in October. Inspired by the success, KBS aired a pilot of its own stand-up show, “Stand Up,” featuring Park, the following month.

At KBS, the cast of TV show “The Return of Superman” -- Do Kyung-wan, Sam Hammington, Park Joo-ho and Moon Hee-jun -- received the grand prize. Comedian Yoo Jae-suk was awarded the top honors at SBS for his achievements on the show “Running Man.”

In accepting his award, Yoo mentioned the late Sulli and Goo Ha-ra.

“Out of all the guests featured on ‘Running Man,’ I think of the late Sulli and Goo Ha-ra, who passed away this year,” he said. “I hope they can rest in peace.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


