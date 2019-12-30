Go to Mobile Version

Amorepacific to debut at CES with 3D printing mask pack

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Dec 30, 2019 - 15:31
  • Updated : Dec 30, 2019 - 15:31

Amorepacific said Monday it will participate for the first time in the Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest electronics exhibition, next month.

The South Korean cosmetics giant will present the 3D Printing Mask Pack, which won the CES Innovation Award in the 3D printing category, and an LED beauty device, which will be released by its brand Makeon next year. 

Amorepacific’s award-winning 3D Printing Mask Pack printer (Amorepacific)

The 3D Printing Mask Pack is a hydrogel mask pack manufactured using 3D-printing technology to fit the user’s face. The technology was jointly developed by Amorepacific and Lincsolution, a developer specializing in 3D printers.

The product will be launched in April at the IOPE flagship store, the company said.

Amorepacific will also showcase the tentatively named LED Flexible Patch comprising a light-emitting diode patch that can be attached to the skin. The LED light is designed to penetrate the skin to improve tone and tightness. The light-weight device also helps to prevent the skin from sagging.

The Amorepacific booth will be installed in the Tech West Exhibition during CES in Las Vegas, the United States, from Jan. 7 to 10.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)


