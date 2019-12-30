[Newsmaker] 3.5 magnitude quake hits southeastern city

NATIONAL

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country's southeastern region early Monday in the seventh-strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula this year, the weather agency said



The quake occurred shortly after midnight at 00:32 a.m. at some 15 kilometers northeast of Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province, with a depth of 20 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



Tremors were felt across the province, but there were no reported damages. The local fire office received 26 calls on whether a quake had occurred.







Records show a magnitude of 3 was detected in Busan, the country's largest port city also in the southeastern region, and a level of 2 in Daegu.In a magnitude 4 quake, a majority of people can feel the tremor and can wake up if the quake occurs during nighttime. Windows and dishes tend to shake.The Monday quake is the seventh-strongest earthquake to occur on the peninsula and surrounding seas this year, according to the KMA.A total of 88 quakes, with magnitudes of over 2.0 occurred in the area, with 45 happening on land. The Miryang quake is the third strongest to occur on the peninsula and the second strongest on South Korean land.There were two quakes with a magnitude of over 4.0, with the strongest 4.3 quake hitting seas 54 km northeast of the city of Donghae in Gangwon Province on April 19. (Yonhap)