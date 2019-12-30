Korea's industrial output gains 0.4% in November

FINANCE

South Korea's industrial output growth accelerated in November, supported by a modest gain in the service sector, data showed Monday.The November industrial output rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from a 0.4 percent decline in October, with both retail sales and facility investment growing from a month earlier in November, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.The data showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 0.4 percent from a month earlier, while the output in the service sector increased 1.4 percent on-month.From a year earlier, industrial output grew 1.2 percent.Retail sales rose 3 percent in November from a month earlier, helped by gains in sales of cars and clothes, according to the data.Facility investment gained 1.1 percent in November from a month earlier on rising imports of airplane equipment, the data showed.Kim Bo-kyoung, director of Statistics Korea's industry statistics division, said the overall industrial production increased in November, but the momentum of a recovery was still weak. (Yonhap)