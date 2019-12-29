All eyes on Pyongyang as Kim opens key party meeting

NATIONAL

Kim has been urging Trump to roll out a new initiative after the Hanoi summit broke down in Feb.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired the first part of a key ruling party meeting in Pyongyang on Saturday, amid speculation that the communist state may proclaim a “new path” in the face of stalled disarmament talks with the United States.





Image taken from Pyongyang’s KCNA`s website shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during the fifth Plenary Meeting of the seventh Central Committee of the Workers` Party of Korea on Saturday. (Yonhap)