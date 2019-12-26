No spat at upcoming CES 2020?

|(Yonhap)
According to industry sources, the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the world’s largest annual tech event in Las Vegas, has specific terms in the exhibit space contract that prevent companies from giving presentations on products of rival firms, as well as from displaying offensive and inappropriate contents.
Upon violation, the CTA reserves the right to cancel the contract or issue a correction order. It could also endanger future participation, according to the terms.
Such a clause has always been in place for CES participants, according to industry sources.
The two Korean tech giants have been engaging in a war of words over 8K TV products and other electronic products.
Most recently, LG Electronics triggered the tug-of-war during the IFA in Berlin in September by showcasing its 8K TV products alongside those of Samsung, attacking the picture quality of Samsung’s products.
Later, both sides continued to scale up their attacks through commercials, as well as filing suits against each other with the Fair Trade Commission.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)