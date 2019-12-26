Population mobility falls 8% in Nov.

BUSINESS

The number of South Koreans who changed residences to a different region fell in November, as tightened regulations aimed at reining in housing prices sapped the country's population mobility, data showed Thursday.



The number of people who changed their residences declined 8 percent last month from a year earlier to 566,000, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.







(Yonhap)

The population mobility rate -- the number of those changing residences for every 100 people -- fell 1.2 percentage points to 13.4.The cost of homes in Seoul has been rising steadily despite a series of measures intended to curb surging prices, including tightened home mortgages.The government's stricter regulations on mortgage loans, an effort to reduce household debt, affected population mobility last year. (Yonhap)