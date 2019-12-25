[Monitor] Rehired mid-aged workers earn less than W2m

BUSINESS

Six out of 10 workers in their 40s, 50s and 60s who have been rehired earn less than 2 million won per month, data from Statistics Korea showed earlier this week.The wage tended to decrease as they get older with those in their early 40s receiving an average of 2.3 million won, those in their early 50s 2.17 million won and those in their early 60s 1.83 million won.The data was collected from those who were out of a job as of October 2017 and were reemployed a year later.