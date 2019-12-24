IMM PE to invest W134.7b to become HanaTour’s top shareholder

IMM PE will buy HanaTour’s newly issued 2.3 million common shares, or 16.7 percent of the outstanding shares, for 134.7 billion won ($115.8 million) -- with a 16.3 percent premium to its market price -- according to HanaTour’s disclosure.
|(HanaTour Service)
The payment is due on Feb. 28 followed by a five-week due diligence. The new shares will be listed on the Korea Exchange by March 23.
HanaTour Chairman Park Sang-hwan is currently the biggest shareholder, with 7.83 percent voting rights.
Trading on the main bourse Kospi, more than a 65 percent stake in HanaTour is in the hands of retail investors. Other major shareholders include the National Pension Service, Kiwoom Private Equity, as well as Park.
