IMM PE to invest W134.7b to become HanaTour’s top shareholder

FINANCE

(HanaTour Service)

Seoul-based private equity house IMM Private Equity will become the largest shareholder of HanaTour Service, in a capital increase by South Korea’s No. 1 travel agency, HanaTour said on Monday.IMM PE will buy HanaTour’s newly issued 2.3 million common shares, or 16.7 percent of the outstanding shares, for 134.7 billion won ($115.8 million) -- with a 16.3 percent premium to its market price -- according to HanaTour’s disclosure.The funding will be raised from IMM PE’s fourth flagship fund, IMM Rosegold IV, which has a track record of 1.3 trillion won acquisition of Linde Korea and 750 billion won fundraising for Shinhan Financial Group earlier this year.The payment is due on Feb. 28 followed by a five-week due diligence. The new shares will be listed on the Korea Exchange by March 23.HanaTour Chairman Park Sang-hwan is currently the biggest shareholder, with 7.83 percent voting rights.Trading on the main bourse Kospi, more than a 65 percent stake in HanaTour is in the hands of retail investors. Other major shareholders include the National Pension Service, Kiwoom Private Equity, as well as Park.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com