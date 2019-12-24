Over 71% of 2020 budget to be allocated for H1

FINANCE

The South Korean government on Tuesday vowed to further accelerate its fiscal spending next year, seeking to revitalize the economy following years of sluggish growth.



The Ministry of Economy and Finance confirmed the fiscal allocation plan for 2020 at a Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.



Under the fiscal program, 71.4 percent of the annual expenditure or 305 trillion won ($262 billion) out of 414.1 trillion won has been allocated for the January-June period -- the highest level of front-loading in seven years.



This portion of the budget is heavily concentrated on job creation, infrastructure and research and development projects to seek new growth sources, reflecting the government’s strong push to boost the economy.



Kim Myung-joong, chief budget officer at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, holds a press briefing at Sejong Government Complex on Tuesday. (Yonhap)