Apple launches iPhone 11 series in S. Korea

WORLD

(Yonhap)

American tech giant Apple's latest iPhone 11 series officially hit the shelves in South Korea on Friday, targeting consumers looking for premium phones available in 4G models.Apple released its iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in South Korea about one month after their launch in other markets, including the United States, China and Japan.The new iPhones have faster processors, improved camera quality and better battery life -- features that are available only in 4G models.iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras, while the two higher-end models sport a triple-lens camera system.Prices range from 990,000 won (US$842.5) to 2.03 million won in the domestic market, but the sale price can vary depending on subscription plans and subsidies offered by local carriers.While Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. have launched their latest flagship phones only in 5G models on their home turf, the latest 4G iPhones are expected to give local consumers more options in the premium smartphone segment. (Yonhap)