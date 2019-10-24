Pearl Abyss aims at global market through G-Star

BUSINESS

(Pearl Abyss)

Pearl Abyss said it will showcase four new games targeting the global markets at the upcoming G-Star 2019 slated for Nov. 14-17 in Busan, South Korea.G-Star is Korea’s biggest annual game trade show where new games in developments are unveiled to the public and investors.Pearl Abyss, the company behind the globally-played Black Desert, said it will set up a G-Star booth where gamers from across the world will globally connect to experience diverse genre and platform of games.Among the new games the company will introduce at G-Star 2019 are action battle royale game Shadow Arena, Project K, Project V and Project CD.Pearl Abyss will also host events using the Black Desert intellectual property.Information of Pearl Abyss’ upcoming projects will be revealed for the first time at the Pearl Abyss Connect 2019 session slated for 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 at its G-Star booth. It will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube.CCP Games from Iceland, which has been acquired by Pearl Abyss, will also participate in G-Star 2019, where its science fiction massively multiplayer online role-playing game EVE Online will launch a Korean language version.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)